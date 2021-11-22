CALIFORNIA – Sophomore Olivia Hudson led four California University players in double figures with 13 points and the undefeated Vulcans rolled to an 80-40 victory over Central State (Ohio) in a nonconference women’s basketball game Tuesday evening at the Convocation Center.
California (4-0) dominated from the start, forging leads of 19-5 after one quarter and 39-15 at halftime.
Eleven different Cal players cracked the scoring column, led by Hudson, who also had eight rebounds and four steals. Dejah Terrell followed with 12 points and game-highs of nine rebounds and four blocked shots. Ciara Loyd had 10 points and Juliana Burris came off the bench to score 10 points.
The Vulcans’ defense was too much for Central State (1-1). The Marauders committed a whopping 39 turnovers and were held to only 15 field goals on 23 percent shooting.
Cal is off until Dec. 3 when it begins PSAC play at Bloomsburg. The following day, the Vulcans will be at East Stroudsburg. The next home game for Cal is not until Dec. 18 when it hosts West Chester.