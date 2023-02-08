California University has numerous connections to Sunday's Super Bowl between the Kanas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Three current/former students from the university's Exercise Science and Health Promotion masters program are working the Super Bowl this week. Kelly Weller is currently enrolled in our masters. She is a full year intern Athletic Trainer with the Chiefs. Tyler Judkins, a graduate of our program, is an Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach for the Chiefs. Joe O'Pella, a graduate of the program, is an Associate Athletic Trainer for the Philadelphia Eagles.
