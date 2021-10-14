CALIFORNIA – Issues related to COVID-19 have now impacted the local small college football schedule.
The PSAC West Division game scheduled for Saturday afternoon between Clarion and California at Adamson Stadium has been canceled, the conference announced Thursday.
According to the PSAC’s rules for cancellations caused by COVID, the game will be declared a no-contest. Neither team will be credited with a win or loss and the game will not be rescheduled.
California is currently undefeated at 3-0 in the conference and 6-0 overall. The Vulcans are ranked No. 13 in NCAA Division II. Having a game declared a no-contest will not impact the conference standings unless California, Slippery Rock and Indiana – each currently undefeated in PSAC West play – end the regular season with one loss apiece. In that scenario, the Vulcans will have one fewer win than The Rock or IUP.
COVID-19 issues have caused seven high school football games involving local teams to be canceled or postponed already this season.