Brent Pegram scored 26 points, Zyan Collins added 22 and Philip Alston had a double-double as California University cruised to an 88-75 victory over host Bloomsburg in a PSAC men’s basketball game Friday night.
Cal (2-0, 5-1) led 45-31 at halftime and increased the advantage to more than 20 midway though the second half.
It was the first of two games in as many days for Cal. The Vulcans play at East Stroudsburg on Saturday.
Alston had 19 points, a game-high 15 rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots. Preston Boswell gave the Vulcans four players in double figures as he scored 10 points.
Bloomsburg (0-1, 1-4) received 21 points from Justin Anderson and 17 from Travis Elmore.
Women’s result
Bloomsburg 59, California 58: California forced 33 Bloomsburg turnovers. That typically would lead to an easy victory for the Vulcans.
Not this time, however.
Bloomsburg’s Meghan Corridoni scored 15 points, freshman Lauren Krisch added 14, including several clutch three-pointers in the second half, and the Huskies rallied for a 59-58 overtime victory over visiting California.
The loss was the first of the season for Cal (0-1, 4-1), which hurt its cause by shooting only 27 percent from the field for the game and just 19 percent in the first half.
The game wasn’t decided until the Vulcans’ Dejah Terrell missed the second of two free throws with 0.6 seconds left in overtime.
Bloomsburg (1-0, 3-3) rallied from an eight-point deficit with less than five minutes remaining. Krisch made a pair of three-point shots that helped swing the momentum, including one with 26 seconds left in regulation that gave the Huskies a 51-49 lead.
Cal point guard Ciara Loyd forced overtime by making two free throws with eight seconds to play.
Brionna Allen led Cal with 17 points. Loyd and Terrell each had 15 points. Shauna Harrison grabbed 10 rebounds.