Cal U. men’s coach Brown to retire

Courtesy California University

Bill Brown was California University’s winningest men’s basketball coach. In 20 seasons, he won 365 games and guided the Vulcans to the NCAA Division II tournament six times. Brown died Wednesday at age 71.

 Courtesy California University

Bill Brown, the winningest coach in California University men’s basketball history, died Wednesday. He was 71 years old.

Brown was the Vulcans’ coach from 1996 through the 2015-16 season and accumulated a 365-211 record with the Vulcans.

