Brockport limited Washington & Jefferson to 258 yards of total offense and nine first downs in a 20-7 victory over in the 2021 ECAC Clayton Chapman Bowl, which was held Saturday afternoon at Bob Boozer Field in New York.
The Golden Eagles opened the scoring with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Jack Cheshire to Jala Coad. The subsequent PAT gave Brockport a 7-0 lead with 8:40 to play in the first quarter. The Golden Eagles tacked on a 22-yard field goal by Nate Wigent with just 42 seconds remaining in the second quarter. That allowed Brockport to carry a 10-0 lead into halftime.
Cheshire found Imhotep Cromer for a 30-yard touchdown pass with 7:45 to play in the third quarter. That score gave Brockport a 17-0 advantage.
W&J got on the board in the early stages of the fourth quarter. A defensive interception by senior Nick Freiwald in the end zone set the stage for the Presidents’ lone touchdown of the day. On the initial play of the ensuing drive, quarterback Justin Heacock connected with senior wide receiver Andrew Wolf for an 80-yard touchdown pass. The touchdown was Wolf’s 12th receiving score of the season.
A quick defensive stop gave the Presidents a chance to cut further into Brockport’s lead. However, a W&J fumble in its own territory allowed Brockport to add a 27-yard field goal by Wigent with 9:15 to play in the fourth. W&J moved deep into Brockport territory but an interception with 3:21 to play thwarted any chances for more points and a Presidents’ comeback.
Both teams committed four turnovers in the game. Each team finished with two interceptions and two fumbles. W&J was held to just nine rushing yards on 13 attempts. Brockport completed just five passes but two went for touchdowns. Brockport dominated the time of possession by a 40:37-19:23 margin.
Sophomore quarterback Colton Jones completed 25 passes for 169 yards. Payton Skalos caught eight balls for 41 yards.
Defensively, senior linebacker Sean Doran racked up career-high 21 tackles for the Presidents. That totaled allowed Doran to reach 100 tackles for the season. He becomes the first President to reach 100 tackles in a season since Jared Pratt recorded 136 in 2014.