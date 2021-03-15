Indiana fires Archie Miller
Archie Miller’s $10.3 million buyout was one of college basketball’s priciest.
Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson decided keeping Miller would prove even more costly to the storied program.
Dolson fired Miller on Monday, armed with enough cash from private donations to cover the buyout and ready to answer a fan base angered by four straight mediocre seasons.
“Indiana basketball has a long, rich history of success that dates back generation,” Dolson said in a statement announcing the decision. “Our five national championships and 22 Big Ten titles make us one of the most accomplished programs in college basketball history. I have high expectations for our program, and we have not competed at a level within the conference or nationally that I believe we should.”
That was the case even before Miller arrived in Bloomington.
The Hoosiers haven’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2016, haven’t been to the Elite Eight since 2002 and haven’t won a national championship since 1987 – the longest drought between titles in school history. Indiana has won just three Big Ten titles since 1993 and it’s now had five consecutive non-winning seasons in Big Ten play for the first time since 1911-1915.
Baltimore blasts Bucs
Jahmi Jones drove in three runs to help Baltimore to a 12-3 win over the Pirates in a spring training game Monday.
Gunnar Henderson drove in two runs and five other Orioles drove in one.
Ke’Bryan Hayes drove in two of the Pirates three runs. Tyler Anderson gave up two runs in four innings and struck out 7.
In college baseball
Junior Jacob tossed 5.0 scoreless innings in his first career start on the mound and also scored four runs on Sunday afternoon, as the California University of Pennsylvania baseball team swept a doubleheader against Salem at Wild Things Park, winning 13-10 in Game 1 before posting a 5-1 victory in Game 2.
With the sweep, the Vulcans improve to 6-3 this season after scoring in double-digits three times. Meanwhile, the Tigers fall to 2-10 overall after losing six-consecutive games.
McCaskey allowed just a pair of baserunners and had nine strikeouts over 5.0 innings (66 pitches) in Game 2. He previously totaled 5.2 innings as a pitcher in five career relief appearances. McCaskey also went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and three runs scored in Game 1 against the Tigers.