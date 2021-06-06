James Madison loses in World Series
Tiare Jennings hit a leadoff homer and drove in the go-ahead run with a seventh-inning double, and No. 1 seed Oklahoma avenged a stunning loss to unseeded James Madison, beating the Dukes 6-3 in the Women’s College World Series semifinals on Sunday.
Nicole May threw 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for Oklahoma (53-3), which will face James Madison again 4 p.m. tonight with the winner advancing to face either Florida State or Alabama in the best-of-three championship series.
Sara Jubas, a graduate of South Fayette, hit a three-run homer and Odicci Alexander threw a 118-pitch complete game for James Madison (41-3). Alexander already had complete-game wins over Oklahoma and No. 5 seed Oklahoma State at the World Series.
Players honored
California University junior standout Jacob McCaskey was chosen a Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association Second-Team All-American at utility/pitcher on Friday afternoon.
McCaskey established himself as a dynamic and versatile two-way player while starting all 41 games this spring. He set career highs and led the team in virtually every offensive category while totaling 20 starts at shortstop, eight at third base, six at second base, one at first base, plus four starts at pitcher and two at designated hitter. McCaskey is the program’s first D2CCA All-American since 2015, and third overall since the organization began recognizing All-America Teams in 2007.
A 6-0 junior, McCaskey ranked among the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) and Atlantic Region leaders with 10 homers and 48 RBI. He also finished the year with a .357 average (50-for-140), which was over 80 points higher than his career mark, plus recorded a .418 on-base percentage and a .664 slugging percentage.