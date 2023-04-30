College baseball
Washington & Jefferson hit four home runs and scored 31 runs to sweep Thiel in a doubleheader Saturday in Greenville.
Updated: April 30, 2023 @ 11:13 pm
The Presidents (15-3, 25-11) scored six runs in the fifth inning and four in the eighth to earn a 15-5 victory in Game 1. W&J trailed the Tomcats, 2-0, after but scored 16 runs on 16 hits for a 16-3 win in Game 2.
Dante DiMatteo and Josh Dezenzo hit their first collegiate homers in Game 1. Dezenzo, a freshman, had four RBI and three hits.
Dezenzo and Knox Meier homered in Game 2. Dezenzo hit a two-run blast and Meier added a solo shot. Luke Virag tripled and Trevor Dean had a two-run double.
W&J wraps up regular season play this week.
n California University of Pennsylvania split a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West doubleheader Saturday afternoon at Pitt-Johnstown.
The Vulcans (9-13, 22-19) won earned a 3-0 triumph in Game 1 before falling by the same score in Game 2.
Nathan Meeks and Payton Conte had RBI singles for the Vulcans. Meeks was 2-for-3 and Conte had two RBI.
California’s offense never came alive in Game 2, but Santino Marra, David Lee and Ryan Callahan had base hits.
Jackson Miller took the loss in allowing three earned runs on five hits in 5 1/3. He had two strikeouts.
UPJ’s Rodney Shultz pitched a three-hitter over seven with five strikeouts.
Waynesburg University split a doubleheader with Westminster on senior day Saturday in Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) play.
The Yellow Jackets (15-5, 26-8) blanked the Titans, 6-0, in Game 1 before suffering a 3-1 setback in Game 2. Westminster (16-4, 27-11) clinched the top seed in the PAC tournament. Waynesburg is the No. 2 seed.
Sophomore Sydney Wilson fired a four-hit shutout with three strikeouts and one walk.
Sydney Senay’s two-run double scored Brin Hunter and Grace Higgins for all the offense the Jackets would need in Game 1. Higgins’ run-scoring double scored Jasmine Demaske for a 4-0 advantage in the third.
Hunter doubled in Higgins for Waynesburg’s lone run in Game 2.
The Yellow Jackets begin tournament play Friday against third-seeded Allegheny.
