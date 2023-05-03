College softball
Rylee Evans’ walk-off single in the eighth inning against Seton Hill kept California University of Pennsylvania alive in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) tournament Wednesday evening at Quakertown.
The Vulcans (27-23) lost to Bloomsburg, 13-7, in their first game, but battled back to edge the Griffins, 5-4, in the night cap.
California plays East Stroudsburg this afternoon at 12:30 p.m.
Shayna Postler doubled to lead off the eighth before Britney Wilson singled to right and Postler hustled to third to set the stage for Evans.
Postler was involved in all the runs the Vulcans scored, as she had a two-run homer in the fourth and one in the sixth. California trailed by two runs in each frame before Postler went deep.
Wilson and Caleigh Rister had three hits apiece, and Wilson added two doubles.
Kailey Larcinese earned the pitching win after allowing two runs on four hits in 6 1/3 innings. She struck out seven and walked two. Larcinese relieved Rister in the second.
Brooklyn Fukushima hit a two-run homer in the sixth and Grace Paredes hit a solo shot in the first with two outs.
Seton Hill (27-23) had a 2-0 lead heading into the fourth when Alyssa Rose walked and Postler homered to center field.
After the Griffins regained the lead against in the sixth, Rose was hit-by-pitch and Postler hit a shot over the center-field fence again.
