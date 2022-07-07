Army Wrestling head coach Kevin Ward has announced the addition of veteran head coach Jeff Breese as Director of Wrestling Development.
Breese will be responsible for overseeing all team operations and processes.
Breese was a two-time PIAA wrestling champion at McGuffey High School.
“We absolutely knocked it out of the park with Jeff Breese,” said Ward. “He is a professional with over a decade of experience coaching and leading teams at the collegiate level. His results at Lake Eerie College speak for themselves, and we are thrilled he chose West Point to continue his career. Jeff will be responsible for overseeing our team operations and developing systems to make our program even stronger. We are so excited for the impact he will have on our program”
Throughout his coaching career, Breese has coached 45 NCAA Qualifiers, including one National Champion, and 10 All-Americans. He’s also had a hand in four top-30 national recruiting classes, including one ranked in the top-5.
Breese spent the previous four seasons leading the wrestling team at Lake Erie College, an NCAA Division II program in Painesville, Ohio.
In his Lake Erie tenure, he coached a total of 10 national qualifiers, three All-Americans, and 40 Scholar All-Americans. Breese led the Storm to a Great Midwest Athletic Conference Championship in the 2018-19 season which was the fourth conference title in program history.
Breese also led the Storm to a Top 5 finish for the Scholar All-America Team in the 2021-22 season. The Storm finished in the Top 20 of the Scholar All-America standings three out of four years since Breese’s arrival in 2018. In dual contests at Lake Erie, the Storm had 24 wins.
Before Lake Erie College, he was the head coach for four years at NCAA Division III Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa. He also served as the director of operations at North Carolina State, was on the coaching staff at Northern Illinois, and was the first head coach in program history at Penn State New Kensington.
He began his career in the coaching field in 2006 at Seton Hill University where he spent two years assisting in starting up the university’s wrestling program.
A 2006 graduate of North Carolina State University, Breese was a three-year starter for the Wolfpack and a member of their 2004 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) championship wrestling team.
At McGuffey, Breese won the 103-pound state title as a freshman in 1999. He repeated the feat in his junior season, winning the 112-pound title.