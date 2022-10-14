APTOPIX Baylor West Virginia Football

Associated Press

West Virginia wide receiver Kaden Prather scores a touchdown as Baylor safety Al Walcott defends.

 Kathleen Batten - freelancer, FR171735 AP

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – No one will ever confuse West Virginia football coach Neal Brown with Samuel Clemens, who is far better known by his pen name of Mark Twain.

It was Clemens, aka Twain, who once said, “The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In