Sonnie Blanco, a 2017 Washington & Jefferson College graduate and the school’s all-time wins leader, has been hired as the the Presidents’ head wrestling coach.
Known as ‘Sonnieboy’ during his wrestling days, Blanco amassed a program-best 124 wins and earned NCAA Division III All-America honors in both his junior and senior seasons.
“We are so happy to welcome Sonnie back home to W&J. Coach Blanco has already proven to be a terrific recruiter and we look forward to the leadership he will bring to our program,” said athletic director Scott McGuiness. “As a two-time All-American and our all-time wins leader, Sonnie knows what it takes to succeed at W&J in the classroom and on the mat. He will bring his upbeat attitude and work ethic. We can’t wait for our team to begin working with him once practice begins.”
Blanco replaces Tommy Prairie, who resigned recently after serving as W&J’s head coach since April 2011.
Blanco brings extensive collegiate coaching experience to his new head position. He was an assistant coach at Ohio Wesleyan the past two seasons. During his time with the Battling Bishops, the program had five NWCA Scholar All-Americans and two wrestlers place at the NCAA D-III Central Regionals.
“Words can’t express the excitement and gratitude that I feel in returning to my alma mater, Washington & Jefferson College,” Blanco said. “W&J gave me the opportunity to earn a highly respected college degree while encouraging me to pursue my athletic career as an All-American wrestler. Now I hope to do the same for future W&J student-athletes. I am coming home.”
Prior to his stop at OWU, he was an assistant coach for two seasons at Thomas More University.
A two-time team captain at W&J, Blanco was third at 174 pounds at the 2017 D-III National Championships after a fifth-place finish at 174 in 2016. In addition to being the all-time wins leader, Blanco remains the program leader in career takedowns (600) as he recorded the top four single-season takedown totals in program history. His 42 victories in 2017 also remain the most in a single season by a W&J wrestler.
