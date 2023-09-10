Grove City scored three straight touchdowns and added a field goal to take control and win Saturday’s game against Waynesburg University, 43-27, in Presidents’ Athletic Conference play at John F. Wiley Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (0-2, 0-2) didn’t take long to open the scoring, as Justin Flack raced 81 yards into the end zone 41 seconds into the contest and the home team had a 7-0 lead after Rico Sastoque made the first of three PATs. Flack was the game’s leading rusher with 114 yards on 11 carries.

