Grove City scored three straight touchdowns and added a field goal to take control and win Saturday’s game against Waynesburg University, 43-27, in Presidents’ Athletic Conference play at John F. Wiley Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets (0-2, 0-2) didn’t take long to open the scoring, as Justin Flack raced 81 yards into the end zone 41 seconds into the contest and the home team had a 7-0 lead after Rico Sastoque made the first of three PATs. Flack was the game’s leading rusher with 114 yards on 11 carries.
The Wolverines (2-0, 2-0) responded with a touchdown on Clayton Parrish’s two-year run and the game was tied after Caleb Kuechly made his first of four extra points at 11:46 of the first quarter.
Waynesburg took a 14-7 lead at 5:51 of the first on Zayne Cawley’s 15-yard run.
Grove City started its run in the second quarter on Logan Pfeuffer’s one-yard touchdown run and Scott Fraser pulled in a 60-yard touchdown pass from Pfeuffer for a 20-14 advantage with 8:51 remaining before halftime. Fraser caught eight passes for 125 yards.
Keuchly nailed a 40-yard field goal to extend the Wolverines’ lead to 23-14 that they would take into halftime. Nico Flati’s 18-yard run pushed the Grove City advantage to 30-14.
The Yellow Jackets’ Isaac Trout caught the first of two touchdown passes from Samuel Barber at 5:25 of the third quarter on an 8-yard reception. He added a 14-yard catch for a score with 6:14 left in the fourth. The Southmoreland product led Waynesburg in receiving with seven receptions for 81 yards.
Flati, who had 16 carries for 75 yards, scored on a 13-yard run, and Pfeuffer added another one-yard run for a score.
