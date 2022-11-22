Basketball NCAA stock

Washington & Jefferson put together a dominant first half and then held off a late surge by previously undefeated Westminster to beat the Titans 75-68 in a battle between two of the top men’s basketball teams in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference on Tuesday night at Salvitti Family Gymnasium.

Matt Seidl, a freshman from North Hills, led four Washington & Jefferson players in double figures with 13 points. Alex Acosta and Brandon Jakiela each had 12 points and Kyran Mitchell scored all of his 10 points in the first half.

