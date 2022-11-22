Washington & Jefferson put together a dominant first half and then held off a late surge by previously undefeated Westminster to beat the Titans 75-68 in a battle between two of the top men’s basketball teams in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference on Tuesday night at Salvitti Family Gymnasium.
Matt Seidl, a freshman from North Hills, led four Washington & Jefferson players in double figures with 13 points. Alex Acosta and Brandon Jakiela each had 12 points and Kyran Mitchell scored all of his 10 points in the first half.
Each of the top three scorers for W&J are freshmen.
The Presidents (3-0, 5-1) wasted no time in taking control of the game. They raced to leads of 14-6, 26-7, 32-10 and their largest lead of the half, 39-15 with 3:42 remaining before the intermission. W&J led 45-25 at halftime.
Mitchell had a double-double by halftime with 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Presidents forced Westminster (2-1, 4-1) into 22 turnovers in the game, 14 of those coming in the first half. The Titans also shot only 27 percent in the first 20 minutes.
W&J had 10 players find the scoring column in the first half.
The Presidents maintained a double-digit lead for much of the second half, though the Titans, who received a game-high 22 points from Andrew Clark closed to within seven in the final minute.
W&J’s Isaiah Langston matched Mitchell by grabbing 10 rebounds.
