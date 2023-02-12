Belle Vernon football helmet

Expectations were high for Belle Vernon heading into the 2022 football season, and for those on the outside, anything short of a WPIAL Class 3A championship and a run at a PIAA title would have meant an unsuccessful season.

The team accomplished both, winning WPIAL and PIAA championships, and Saturday night the Leopards celebrated their season at the team banquet.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In