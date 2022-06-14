Chelsey Pryor Burk and Meghan Bertovich have deep Washington County roots.
And while they have taken different roads, the two will have quite a bit to say about the path the Atlantic 10 Conference will take into the future.
Last week, Atlantic 10 Conference commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade announced the hiring of Burk, a Washington native,, as assistant commissioner and chief financial officer, while Bertovich has been hired as the director of administration and basketball operations.
Burk is a graduate of Bishop Canevin High School and the University of Kansas, where she attended on a golf scholarship.
Bertovich is a graduate of the University of Dayton. Bertovich’s father, Ron, was the former commissioner of the A-10. Ron Bertovich is a 1972 graduate of the former Mon Valley Catholic High School and was raised in Bentleyville. He was the A-10 commissioner at the age of 31. He was an executive with the Buffalo Sabres and commissioner of the Mid-Continent Conference.
Burk will oversee the conference’s financial operations, including budget forecasting and analysis. She will be responsible for budget management, development and execution of all accounting functions and business operations, contract analysis, coordination of the annual audit and preparation of A-10 financial reports.
Additionally, Burk will oversee conference office IT support and technical operations. Burk will serve as the sport administrator for men’s golf during the regular season and the oversight of the A-10 golf championship.
She joins the league from William and Mary, where she was the Deputy Athletic Director, overseeing the Tribe’s $30 million athletic budget and business office.
In addition, she served as the sport administrator for football, men’s basketball, volleyball, women’s lacrosse and men’s and women’s golf. Burk also supervised the financial completion of multiple athletics facilities, including a $57 million renovation to Kaplan Arena and $27 million update for Zable Stadium.
“I am really excited,” said Burk, who has an infant son. “This is good for my family and me. My schedule will be a lot more manageable.
“I never ever thought an opportunity like this would be an option for me. I thought I would always be on campus. I have been to conference meetings. When this came up, it was the right place and the right time.”
Her first day with the A-10 is June 20.
“Chelsey brings a wealth of experience to the Atlantic 10,” said McGlade. “Her financial background, administrative leadership and diverse skill set will serve our membership well.”
Bertovich will be responsible for administrative coordination for A-10 meetings and events. She will have oversight of the A-10 women’s basketball championship operations and ancillary events. Bertovich will also be responsible for VIP hospitality and coordination and in-arena entertainment at the Atlantic 10 men’s basketball championship.
“Meghan has a unique skill set that will benefit the conference administratively and organizationally,” McGlade said. “Her experience in the service industry, the MAAC and the WWE bring an energy that will enhance our events and our women’s basketball championship experience, which is very exciting.”
She joins the league after spending two years as Partner, General Manager and Events Coordinator at the Dade City Brewhouse.
Prior to that, she worked for four years with World Wrestling Entertainment as the NXT Marketing Manager and four years with Sports Systems as the Press Pass Service manager.
Prior to her current tenure in Williamsburg, Burk was the Department of Accounting Program Coordinator at VCU’s School of Business. She also served as the Athletics Business Manager at California University of Pennsylvania. She began her career at William & Mary as the Athletics Business Manager. Burk earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications Studies from Kansas, and her Master’s Degree in Sports Management from Cal.
“I am so excited about being an administrator for a conference that is so focused on men’s and women’s basketball,” Pryor said. “My passion is kind of there.”