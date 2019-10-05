Jacob Adams completed 23 of 30 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns, including three scoring strikes to Josh Burns, as Washington & Jefferson rolled to a 69-21 victory over Bethany in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference contest Saturday at Cameron Stadium.
Jordan West ran for three touchdowns and Joey Koroly returned a punt 54 yards for a first-quarter score. The Presidents (3-1, 4-1) scored 28 points in the first quarter and led 49-21 at halftime.
The W&J offense rolled up a season-high 620 yards and had a season-best 38 first downs to gain its sixth straight win over Bethany.
The Bison (1-3, 1-4) also had a good first quarter, scoring 21 points. Bethany took a 7-0 lead only 17 seconds into the game when Gregory Avent caught a 69-yard touchdown pass from Dom Salinetro.
The Bison also led 14-7 after Raekwon Wright returned a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown but Bethany did not score after the first quarter.
Adams threw TD passes of 21, 6 and 6 yards to Burns in the game’s first 18 minutes. Burns caught nine passes for 163 yards.
West scored on runs of 1, 5 and 9 yards, the latter giving the Presidents a 55-21 lead in the third quarter.
W&J has a key PAC game next weekend at Case Western Reserve.