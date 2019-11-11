In his final season of college football, former Washington High School standout Shai McKenzie is nearing a landmark statistic.
McKenzie, a redshirt senior running back at Hampton University, is closing in on a 1,000-yard campaign. McKenzie, in his third year at Hampton after transferring from Virginia Tech, has rushed for 967 yards and eight touchdowns through 10 games for the Pirates (5-5). He is averaging 5.2 yards per carry.
The Observer-Reporter’s 2012 Player of the Year, McKenzie ran for a season-high 152 yards on 28 carries in a 40-17 win over Presbyterian on Nov. 2. It was his fourth consecutive 100-yard game. McKenzie had two-touchdown performances against Virginia-Lynchburg, Gardner-Webb and Elizabeth City State.
Hampton has two games remaining: Saturday against Kennesaw State and Nov. 23 at Monmouth.
In volleyball
Penn State Fayette won the United States Collegiate Athletic Association Division II national championship last weekend.
The USCAA is a national organization for the intercollegiate athletic programs of 81 mostly small colleges, community colleges and junior colleges, across the United States.
Penn State Fayette (30-3) defeated defending champion Johnson & Wales, 26-24, 25-20, 18-25, 25-23, in a match played at the Virginia Beach Field House.
Penn State Fayette also won its second straight Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference title..
Sophomore Jadyn Barnish, a Carmichaels graduate, received PSUAC West honorable mention. She was the PSUAC Newcomer of the Year as a freshman.
“Jadyn did a great job of adjusting to a 6-2 offense this year,” PSU Fayette head coach Sam Swetz said. “I am very proud of her for completely adjusting and excelling at it.”
Barnish led the Nittany Lions with 484 assists during the regular season and 188 digs. In the national championship match, she had 20 assists and 10 digs.
West Virginia Wesleyan’s Kristina Aeschbacher
- , a freshman middle hitter from Carmichaels, had a career-high of 12 kills in the Bobcats’ match Nov. 1 against Concord.
In soccer
Sabrina Bryan, a junior forward from Cecil and a Canon-McMillan graduate, has led Hofstra back to the NCAA tournament.
Hofstra won its second consecutive Colonial Athletic Association championship on Saturday, when it routed James Madison, 5-1.
Bryan scored one goal and had two assists as Hofstra won its third straight conference title and improved its record to 15-3-2. Bryan assisted on a goal that gave Hofstra a 2-0 late in the first half. Then, less than three minutes into the second half, Bryan bent in a shot to the top-right corner of the net from just outside the box to make it 3-0. She also assisted on a goal in the 88th minute.
Bryan is second on the team in goals (10) and points (30). Her 10 assists lead the team. She was named the CAA Attacking Player of the Year and first team all-conference.
Hofstra, which is unbeaten in its last 15 matches, will host Loyola (Ill.) in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday.
Marietta senior midfielder Luke Maher
- , a Canonsburg resident and Canon-McMillan graduate, was named the Ohio Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for Oct. 28-Nov. 3.
The Pioneers faced a pair of must-win matches that week in order to secure a spot in the OAC tournament. Maher led Marietta to a 7-1 thrashing of Muskingum and a 3-1 win over Baldwin Wallace to gain a postseason berth. Maher scored early in both matches finding the net in the 11th minute against Muskingum and in the 17th minute against Baldwin Wallace. Both goals were MC’s first of the match. Maher added an assist on the game-winning goal against Muskingum match. He finished the week with two goals, one assist and five points.
Maher had four goals and two assists on the season as Marietta finished with a 10-9-1 record.
Penn State Behrend’s Brenna McGuire
- , a McDonald native and South Fayette graduate, had a career game Oct. 29 when the Lions routed Hilbert 7-1. McGuire scored five goals and had one assist for 11 points.
McGuire helped the Behrend women to a runner-up spot in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference tournament. The Lions received a berth to the ECAC tournament and will play McDaniel in the first round Saturday.
McGuire leads Behrend with 17 goals and seven assists for 41 points.
Aideen O’Donoghue
- , a Canon-McMillan graduate, is a junior as a defender, anchoring the back line in the back line for Pitt. O’Donoghue had an assist on the winning goal as the Panthers upset No. 18-ranked North Carolina State, 2-1, on Oct. 19. O’Donoghue has started 40 of 48 games in her three-year career. Her versatility has proved valuable, as she has started at all four defender positions this season.
Aaron Harris
- , a McGuffey graduate, is the second-leading scorer for Penn State Behrend, which won the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference championship and will entering the NCAA Division III tournament with a 19-1 record.
Harris has scored nine goals to go with five assists. He scored two goals in a 6-0 victory over Pitt-Greensburg on Oct. 26.
Behrend will play at Kenyon in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday.
In wrestling
A win by A.C. Headlee over No. 10-ranked Will Lewan at 157 pounds helped 17th-ranked North Carolina to a 19-17 win over No. 19 Michigan on Friday night.
A redshirt senior from Waynesburg, Headlee’s win proved to be one of the turning points in the match. Leading 3-2 late, Headlee used strong defense and late-match effort to fight Lewan’s pressing offense, ultimately scoring a takedown late for a 5-2 decision. It improved Headlee’s season record to 4-1.
In football
George Martin, a redshirt sophomore quarterback from Monongahela, ran for one score and passed for another Saturday, leading Robert Morris to a 41-21 victory over rival Duquesne.
A Ringgold graduate, Martin was 13-for-23 passing for 131 yards and a seven-yard touchdown pass to Tim Vecchio in the early quarter that capped an 80-yard drive and gave the Colonials a 14-0 lead. He opened the scoring with a two-yard run.
In nine games this season, Martin has completed 85 of 161 passes with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. He has three rushing scores.
Bill Nicolella
- , a Washington High School graduate, will be honored along with rest of the Edinboro football team next fall on the 50-year anniversary of winning the school’s first Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship and playing in the NAIA semifinals.
Edinboro finished as the top team in the Lambert Cup Division III standings in 1970, going 9-0 in the PSAC before falling to Westminster in the semifinal game.
Ceremonies will be held Oct. 3 during the Seton Hill homecoming game. A viewing of the 1970 PSAC championship game against West Chester is being planned.
Nicolella was a 5-10, 205-pound lineman on the Fighting Scots’ team. He was a two-way starter on the line at Wash High.
In basketball
Fairmont State’s Sierra Kotchman, a Washington native and Trinity graduate, had a fast start to the 2019-20 season last weekend when she scored 55 points in two games.
Kotchman scored a game-high 37 points in the Falcons’ 79-70 season-opening victory over Lock Haven last Friday and had 18 points in a 93-73 loss to Seton Hill one night later.
Against Lock Haven, Kotchman made five three-pointers, was 8-for-9 at the free-throw line and grabbed eight rebound and two steals. She scored six points in the overtime period.
Kotchman had four more three-pointers and eight rebounds against Seton Hill. She was one of three local players on the court in that game. Seton Hill’s Cheyenne Trest, a Canon-McMillan graduate, started and scored nine points to go with six assists. Sam Kosmacki, a South Fayette graduate, came off the bench and scored six points on a pair of three-pointers for the Griffins.
Trest opened the season by scoring 23 points in a win over Concord.
Kotchman and Fairmont State will play Saturday (6 p.m.) at California.
Makenna Marisa
- has cracked the starting lineup at Penn State as a freshman.
Marisa, the Observer-Reporter Player of the Year last season when she led Peters Township to the PIAA Class 6A championship, has started each of Penn State’s two games. She scored 15 points and had three assists in a season-opening 73-67 victory over Towson and finished with 13 points, four rebounds and three assists when Penn State was upset by Rider, 78-70, on Sunday.