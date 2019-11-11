Bill Nicolella, a Washington High School graduate, will be honored along with rest of the Edinboro football team on the 50-year anniversary of winning the school's first Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship and played in the NAIA semifinals.
Edinboro finished as the top team in the Lambert Cup Division III standings, going 9-0 in the PSAC before falling to Westminster in the semifinal game.
Ceremonies will be held Oct. 3 during the Seton Hill homecoming game. A viewing of the 1970 PSAC championship game against West Chester is being planned.
Nicolella was a 5-10, 205-pound lineman on the Fighting Scots' team. He was a two-way starter on the line at Wash High.