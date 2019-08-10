Under the best of circumstances, Chinese Taipei is a difficult team to beat in the Pony League World Series.
Give them a little help, with such things like walks and errors, and it can be devastating.
Take Saturday afternoon, for example.
Arecibo, Puerto Rico, made two errors after a strikeout of leadoff hitter Chun Lei Liu in the first inning, and Chinese Taipei made the Carribean Zone champion pay.
To the tune of nine runs.
That’s right, nine.
The explosion of runs paved the way for a 14-0 five-inning Mercy-Rule victory by Chinese Taipei over Arecibo, Puerto Rico in the Pony League World Series at Lew Hays Pony Field in Washington Park Saturday evening.
The victory advances Chinese Taipei in the winners’ bracket to a game against Youngstown, Ohio, at 5:30 p.m., Monday.
Arecibo will play either Hagerstown, Md., or Guasave, Mexico, in an elimination game Monday (10 a.m.).
“I was surprised we scored that many runs,” said Chinese Taipei manager Yi Sun Cheng. “Normally, we play close games against Puerto Rico. I still think we could see them again if we make it to the finals.”
Normally, these two teams do play close games. Their success has been in Washington has been similar. Chinese Taipei, the Asia-Pacific Zone champion, is the defending world series champion and has won nine titles. Puerto Rico has won seven titles.
How bad was the first inning for Arecibo?
Consider:
- Chinese Taipei sent 13 batters to the plate and scored nine runs on four hits.
- Arecibo needed three pitchers to get three outs and walked three batters in a row and four total.
- Chinese Taipei hit back-to-back home runs that scored four runs. Chen An Pai launched a three-run blast and Tzu Chun Yang followed with a solo shot.
- Chinese Taipei stole nine bases.
The only bad thing that happened to Chinese Taipei in that inning was starting pitcher Yi Lei Sun was lost with a leg injury on a pickoff attempt following his getting on via an error.
Chinese Taipei made it 11-0 in the second inning on a two-run home run by Yu Cheng Yang over the left-field fence.
Five Chinese Taipei pitchers combined for the shutout.
Notes
The baseball team from Washington & Jefferson College was honored between games for its success in the NCAA Division III Tournament. ... The Brownsville-London game, originally scheduled for 7 p.m., today, was moved up an hour to 6 p.m.