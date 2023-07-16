East Rutherford, N.J. — Charlie May, owned by Don Tiger of Canonsburg, was the upset winner in the $444,000 William R. Haughton Memorial for free-for-all pacers Saturday night equaling his lifetime mark of 1:47.1 at The Meadowlands after sliding up the pylons late to defeat Tattoo Artist by a half-length.

In the same race, The Meadows-based Bythemissal – the 2022 Adios and Little Brown Jug champion – finished fifth. It was the first time in 21 lifetime starts the 4-year-old gelding did not finish in the top three.

Freelance writer John Sacco contributed to this story.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In