Thomas Polutchko intercepted a pass in the flats and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown near the end of the third quarter as Carnegie Mellon thwarted off an upset bid from Waynesburg to defeat the Yellow Jackets, 24-3, in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game.
The Polutchko pick-six was part of a 14-point third quarter for Carnegie Mellon (4-1, 5-1) to break a 3-3 tie at halftime. The Tartans broke the tied game with an 11-play, 72-yard drive that was capped off by a Luke Bikulege six-yard touchdown run with 9:41 left in the third quarter to lead 10-3.
Waynesburg (1-4, 1-5) took a 3-0 lead when Mike Ryhal made a 32-yard field goal with 3:24 left in the first quarter. Ryhal’s field goal was answered by a 26 yarder by CMU kicker Josh Lyons midway through the second quarter.
Bikulege, who had 16 carries for 93 yards, put the game out of reach with a 15-yard score less than three minutes into the fourth quarter to put the Tartans up 24-3.
The defense for CMU limited the Yellow Jackets to eight first downs and just 122 yards of total offense.
Dozhay Crumb had 53 yards on six receptions for Waynesburg.