Waynesburg University helmet 2018

Thomas Polutchko intercepted a pass in the flats and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown near the end of the third quarter as Carnegie Mellon thwarted off an upset bid from Waynesburg to defeat the Yellow Jackets, 24-3, in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game.

The Polutchko pick-six was part of a 14-point third quarter for Carnegie Mellon (4-1, 5-1) to break a 3-3 tie at halftime. The Tartans broke the tied game with an 11-play, 72-yard drive that was capped off by a Luke Bikulege six-yard touchdown run with 9:41 left in the third quarter to lead 10-3.

Waynesburg (1-4, 1-5) took a 3-0 lead when Mike Ryhal made a 32-yard field goal with 3:24 left in the first quarter. Ryhal’s field goal was answered by a 26 yarder by CMU kicker Josh Lyons midway through the second quarter.

Bikulege, who had 16 carries for 93 yards, put the game out of reach with a 15-yard score less than three minutes into the fourth quarter to put the Tartans up 24-3.

The defense for CMU limited the Yellow Jackets to eight first downs and just 122 yards of total offense.

Dozhay Crumb had 53 yards on six receptions for Waynesburg.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription