It all came at Lindsay Schmidt quickly.
When your viewpoint shrinks from about 150 feet to sometimes as little as 15 feet, life – and softballs – can come at you fast.
Just ask Schmidt, who had spent her Canon-McMillan and entire softball career roaming the three outfield positions. Until last year, when the Gannon University recruit was asked to move from her traditional spot in the outfield to the "hot corner" at third base for the Big Macs.
From enough time to read, react and track softballs to being close enough to spit on opponent batters if she wanted to.
"The reaction time was a little bit different," Schmidt said with a laugh. "I was at first uncomfortable with it. I had never played third base. I've always been an outfielder since I started playing softball. Honestly, my coach knew I had some weaknesses. We would just do drills through the main part of practice. There was definitely a lot more action."
It was only the start of an action-packed junior season for Schmidt that unfortunately turned out to be her last in high school because the coronavirus pandemic wiped out her senior year.
Schmidt led Canon-McMillan in batting average (.529), RBI (26) and home runs (7). She shared the lead for the Big Macs with 27 hits and seven doubles, all while turning the hot corner into her corner.
"She just lit it up last year for us," said longtime Canon-McMillan softball coach Michele Moeller. "She played well above expectations at a new position. Lindsay has put up all-star stats since she began here and in whatever role that we had her in. She was our designated hitter as a freshman, played some outfield as a sophomore and we moved her to third base last year because of her arm."
Schmidt was one of the top hitters in the area since recovering from a torn PCL in travel ball prior to her freshman season. Schmidt injured her knee in travel ball the summer before her ninth-grade season, yet batted .375, scored 17 runs and drove in 27 while leading the team in doubles (5) and home runs (4).
"Hitting has always been my main focus," Schmidt said. "I just think over the years I've seen myself grow as a player. I push myself every year, continue to set my goals higher. My main goal for this year was double-digit home runs. This was the year I've dreamed of since I started playing. To have something end before it could even start was heartbreaking."
Moeller, similar to most seniors in her program, she was excited what Schmidt could do with one year under her belt at third base. She also had a firm grasp on the No. 3 spot in the Big Macs' lineup.
"We were real excited for her senior season, and I know she was too," Moeller said. "I've been doing this for so long now and what you see when players become seniors, the confidence level is just unparalleled. Their senior year you see that confidence come out."
But Schmidt is so confident that the one year at third base could turn into another opportunity to get her onto the field sooner at Gannon.
"I was really excited about playing third because it was something new," Schmidt said. "Even though I was recruited as an outfielder I'd love to try it again."