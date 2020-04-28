California High School senior Malik Ramsey was named Tuesday to the Pennsylvania Sportswriters Class 2A All-State Boys Basketball Team.
Ramsey was selected to the second team after leading California to a 7-2 finish to the regular season and the last playoff spot from Section 2. Those final nine games of the regular season followed a four-game losing streak that put the Trojans’ postseason hopes in serious jeopardy. In the final seven regular-season victories, Ramsey scored more than 20 points five times and eclipsed 30 points twice.
A great individual effort from Ramsey once California reached the playoffs couldn’t keep the Trojans in them for long. He scored 34 of California’s 51 points in a first-round loss to Shenango.
Earlier this year, Ramsey was named to the Observer-Reporter’s All-District first team after averaging 22 points per game. He was one of the top scorers in the area.
Four WPIAL players were among the 18 selected for the three teams in Class 2A. Our Lady of Sacred Heart’s Jake DiMichele and Dante Spadafora were both first-team selections. Sto-Rox’s Malik Smith joined Ramsey on the second team. OLSH’s Mike Rodriguez was named the Class 2A Coach of the Year.
No local players were named to the Class A team released Monday. The boys all-state teams are being released one classification per day throughout this week.