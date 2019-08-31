MONESSEN – Cochise Ryan ran for three touchdowns and threw for another Friday night as he led the California Trojans to a 42-7 win at Monessen.
The contest was an early season Tri-County South Conference contest and the Trojans (1-0, 2-0) dominated.
They controlled the ball for most of the game and gained 403 yards on 51 plays while limiting the Greyhounds (0-1, 0-2) to 168 yards on 31 plays.
Monessen took the opening kickoff and scored on a 57-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Brice to Isaiah Beltram on a fourth-and-nine play. The drive covered 73 yards on seven plays and Chaz Mrlack’s extra point gave Monessen a 7-0 lead with 8:28 to go in the opening quarter.
“We were able to take control after their first drive,” said California coach Ed Woods. “It doesn’t matter who we play as we want to play our game, and we will keep working to get better.”
Monessen coach Mike Blainefield said things got out of hand for his team.
“We came out and scored quick,” he said. “It kind of snowballed from there.”
The Trojans answered with a scoring drive of their own and it was aided by a Colton Lusk kickoff return to the Monessen 42.
Nine plays later, Ryan scored on a fourth-and-three and Derek Staley’s extra point tied the game with 3:54 to go in the first quarter.
After a Monessen punt gave California the ball at the Monessen 36, it took all of one play for the Trojans to score and take the lead for good when Ryan hit Nathan O’Savage on a 36-yard touchdown pass.
The extra point was no good and the Trojans led 13-7 with 1:29 to go in the first quarter.
Ryan added a 20-yard run in the second and Lucas Qualk scored from 25 yards with 8:14 left in the half to give the Trojans a 29-7 lead going into halftime.
Damani Stafford and Ryan both scored from three yards in the third quarter and the Mercy Rue was enacted with 12 second left in the quarter.
Ryan finished seven for 10 in the air for 161 yards and the score and ran for 59 yards and the three touchdowns.
“I give credit to the offensive line as they opened holes for me on the ground and gave me time to throw the ball,” Ryan said. “I have some things to improve on and I will.”
Stafford finished with 59 yards on the ground and a score on 11 carries Lucas Qualk also had 59 yards and a score on seven carries.
Ramsey had four receptions 68 yards and O’Savage had two receptions for 57 yards and one touchdown.
Brice completed three of nine passes for 122 yards and a score for Monessen.
California had 19 first downs while Monessen had eight.
The Trojans had only two penalties for 20 yards while Monessen had 10 penalties for 123 yards, including a holding call and two unsportsmanlike penalties on one play that pushed Monessen’s offense back 40 yards.