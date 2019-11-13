CALIFORNIA – Monica Burns hit a key three-point field goal with 31 seconds to play, then sank a crucial free throw with nine seconds left to seal an 82-80 upset victory by California University over No. 5 Virginia Union Wednesday at the Convocation Center.
Burns’ three-point field goal gave the Vulcans an 81-75 lead. Virginia Union, the 2017 national runner-up, scored five points, three by Shareka McNeill with four seconds but the clock ran out before Virginia Union could get another shot off.
Burns finished with 21 points for the Vulcans (3-0), who took a 14-point lead into the fourth quarter. Shauna Harrison helped hold off Virginia Union by scoring 19 points. Olivia Hudson chipped in with 17 points and Bianca Jasper scored 13.
Virginia Union (1-1), ranked No. 5 in the preseason WBCA Top 25 Coaches Poll, received a game-high 32 points from Shareka McNeill and her sister, Shameka McNeill, poured in 13 points.
Cal trailed 41-40 at halftime but outscored Virginia Union, 27-12, in the third quarter to take a 67-53 lead. Virginia Union outscored Cal 27-15 over the final 10 minutes.
Men’s results
Cal 88, Salem 73: Brent Pegram led five scorers in double figures with 24 points as Cal rolled past Salem 88-73 in a nonconference game at the Convocation Center.
Zyan Collins scored 16 points for Cal (1-2). Luke House and Phillip Alexander each scored 12 points and Jermaine Hall Jr., added 10.
Jordan Forbes scored a game-high 35 for Salem (1-1).
Cal led, 43-37, at halftime.