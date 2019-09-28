New Cal U logo
EDINBORO — Noah Mitchell passed for 290 yards and two touchdowns, and California University's defense held Edinboro to minus-4 rushing yards as the Vulcans cruised to a 24-7 victory Saturday in the PSAC West Division opener for both teams.

Cal (1-0, 3-1) led by only 3-0 until Mitchell directed a two-minute drill at the end of the second quarter that culminated in his two-yard touchdown pass to Cam Tarrant with only 26 seconds left before halftime.

Ta'Nauz Gregory caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Castelli, a Canon-McMillan graduate, to pull Edinboro to within 10-7 in the first minute of the second half. The TD was set up by an interception of Mitchell.

Nelson Brown's two-yard TD run gave Cal a 17-7 lead midway through the third quarter and Mitchell, who completed 25 of 42 passes for 290 yards, capped the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown pass to JaQuae Jackson in the fourth quarter.

The Vulcans' defense held Edinboro (0-1, 0-4) to minus-4 rushing yards on 21 attempts. The Fighting Scots had only six first downs and 154 total yards. 

The Vulcans' Keaton Hier opned the scoring with a 24-yard field goal in the first quarter.

Tyson Hill caught eight passes for 136 yards for Cal. The Vulcans held the ball for more than 40 of the 60 minutes.

