Philip Alexander led six players in double figures with 20 points as California University rolled past visiting Mansfield, 89-69, in a PSAC men’s basketball game at Cal’s Convocation Center on Sunday afternoon.
Alexander hit eight of 10 shots, including three of four 3-point attempts. He was one of five different Cal players who made a 3-pointer as the Vulcans (2-0, 4-2) were 13 of 29 beyond the arc.
Luke House was four of seven on 3-point attempts in scoring 14 points to go along with 12 rebounds, and Zyan Collins was four of eight from long range and added 13 points. Brent Pegram chipped in with two three-pointers and 11 points, and Tim Smith Jr. and Philip Alston each came off the bench to score 10 points.
Collins and Pegram each had seven assists and Alston blocked three shots.
Christian Simmons led the Mounties (1-1, 2-4) with 20 points and Trevor English had 13.
Cal built a 45-32 halftime lead and led by as much as 28 points in the second half.
Women’s basketballCalifornia 70, Mansfield 42: California University jumped out to a 25-10 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in cruising by visiting Mansfield, 70-42, in a PSAC game at Cal’s Convocation Center.
Eleven different players hit the scoring column for the undefeated Vulcans (2-0, 7-0) led by Olivia Hudson, who came off the bench for a team-high 11 points to go along with four steals and two blocked shots. Lauren Bennett, who also came off the bench, and Shauna Harrison each added 10 points.
Monica Burns and Halle Herrington chipped in with nine and eight points, respectively.
Jasper Bianca contributed six points, seven steals, five assists and four rebounds to the Vulcans’ cause.
Jasmine Hilton led the Mounties (0-2, 2-4) with 10 points.