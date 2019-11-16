WEST CHESTER — On a two-point conversion attempt with no time remaining, California University quarterback Noah Mitchell's pass fell incomplete as the Vulcans lost to West Chester, 20-19, in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference division crossover game Saturday afternoon.
The two-point attempt followed a 15-yard touchdown pass from Mitchell to wide receiver Jordan Dandridge to finish an 18-play, 84-yard drive for Cal (7-4) and cut its deficit to one point, 20-19, as the clock showed zeros.
Dandridge had six receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns, including one with 3:15 left in the second quarter that put the Vulcans ahead 13-3.
West Chester (9-2) answered before halftime as Paul Dooley found Dan Neuhaus for the first of their two touchdowns. The 12-yard score cut Cal's halftime lead to 13-10.
Neuhaus gave West Chester a 17-13 the lead with a 26-yard touchdown reception with 9:52 left in the third quarter. He had four catches for 60 yards and the two scores.
Cal running back Nelson Brown had 114 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries.