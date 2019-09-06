MANCHESTER, N.H. – Noah Mitchell passed for 239 yards and 3 touchdowns and Nelson Brown rushed for 75 yards and scored as California University routed St. Anselm 59-13 in the season-opening game for both teams.
Mitchell hit Jordan Dandridge from 16 and 33 yards out and launched a 79-yard bomb to Tyson Hill for a touchdown in the first half. Mitchell finished with 15 completions of 27 passes.
Brown went over from 20 yards in the second quarter as the Vulcans built a 45-6 halftime lead.
Cal’s defense held St. Anselm to minus-6 yards rushing and accounted for two scores. Linebacker Julian Cox returned an interception 17 yards for a first quarter score and safety Lamont McPhatter returned a fumble 85 yards for another TD in the second quarter.
Kavon Mormon, Khalil Brown and Aaron Brown each had an interception to go with Cox’s TD return. Cox had a team-high 6 tackles, two of them for losses.
Hill had 3 receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown and Dandridge snagged 5 for 72 yards and two scores.