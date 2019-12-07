HOUSTON -- 

at the Chartiers-Houston Wrestling Tournament Saturday. 

Shane Kemper's venture into the 160-pound finals did not go well. The Burgettstown junior was shut out, 9-0, by Cole Spencer of Pine Richland.

Will Kail of Peters Township made it to the 138-pound finals, but so did Sam Hillegas of North Hills. Hillegas is a three-time PIAA Class AAA finalist and two-time champion, and pinned Kail in 1:10.

Bryce Wilkes of Peters Township found his way to the 126-pound title blocked by Ryan Michaels of Elizabeth Forward. Michaels, a third-place finisher in last season's PIAA Class AA tournament at 106 pounds, pinned Wilkes in 2:42.

South Fayette freshman Jimmy Anderson made it to the 106-pound finals but dropped an 8-3 decision to Anthony Ferraro of Pine-Richland.

Other winners were Levi Donnel of Butler at 113, Matt Inman of Annville-Cleona at 120, Dylan Evans of Chartiers Valley at 132, Kenny Duschek of Freedom Area at 145, Peyton Hall of Oak Glen, W.Va, at 152, 

