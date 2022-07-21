BY TheMissal

Photo courtesy Casilnova Photography

ByTheMissal and driver Chris Page are a 2-1 favorite for Saturday’s elimination race for The Adios.

When a Hall of Fame trainer says his horse is “special,” it is a pretty good indication of confidence and a knowledge of facts and circumstance.

Ron Burke, who has more than 12,000 training wins and more than $280 million in career earnings, believes in undefeated 3-year-old ByTheMissal in Saturday’s Adios Pace elimination.

