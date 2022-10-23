MILTON, Ontario – Two standout sophomore colts, Meadows-based Bythemissal and Pebble Beach, punched their tickets to the big dance in a pair of $33,750 Breeders Crown 3-year-old Colt Pace eliminations Saturday at Woodbine Mohawk Park in Milton, Ontario.
In a week’s time, Pebble Beach and Bythemissal will find out if they are fit for a ‘Crown.’
(On Saturday) night, each showed they have the credentials to lay claim to that coronation.
Bythemissal, trained by Ron Burke, continued his dream season with a strong effort in the second elimination.
It was second choice on the tote board, I Did It Myway, who overtook Greatest Ending for the lead into the first turn, with Bythemissal sitting third and Mad Max Hanover in fourth, as the pacesetter brought the field to the opening quarter in :27.2.
Chris Page, in rein to Bythemissal, was on the march soon after, and the duo struck front, 1 ½ lengths ahead of I Did It Myway after a half reached in :54.4.
The pair were still 1-2 after three-quarters in 1:23.0 and began to pull away from their foes down the lane. I Did It My Way looked to reel in his rival in the late going, but Bythemissal wouldn’t be denied, going on to post a three-quarter length score in 1:49.1. Greatest Ending, Mad Max Hanover and Captain Cowboy also earned a spot in next Saturday’s final.
“I’m always a little apprehensive, who’s on the outside, but the horse felt really good,” said Page. “Kind of got a nice third-quarter breather, so I knew he’d have a pretty good punch coming home.”
It was yet another polished performance from this year’s Little Brown Jug victor, who is owed by the Burke Racing Stable — Fredericktown — with Eric Good, Rich Lombardo Racing and Weaver Bruscemi LLC.
The first division saw an absolutely dominating performance courtesy of Pebble Beach.
Birthday (35-1) was sent to the front early with fellow longshot 33-1 Dalby Hanover picking up the chase in second, Magical Arthur sat third and 1-5 choice Pebble Beach tucked in fourth through an opening panel in :26.2.
Pebble Beach was then on the move, as Todd McCarthy guided the multiple stakes winner to the front and through a half in :54.1.
Ahead by 2 ½ lengths after three-quarters reached in 1:22.0, Pebble Beach, coming into his Crown elimination off a victory in the $363,500 Tattersalls Pace on Oct. 9, darted away from his rivals with ease down the lane, cruising to a geared down 2 ¾-length triumph in 1:48.3.
Birthday held for second, while a hard-charging Ponda Warrior rallied to net the third spot. Also qualifying for next Saturday’s final were Meadows-based Fourever Boy, trained and owned in part by Tom Twaddle, and Dreamfair Arnie B, who finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
With the win, Pebble Beach is undefeated in four starts at Woodbine Mohawk Park, with his biggest win coming in the $1 million Pepsi North America Cup on June 18.
“This was the best he’s been,” said trainer Noel Daley. “He finished it off. Todd said he was like a different horse tonight. I don’t know if it was the Lasix that made the difference but tonight, that was even better than he was earlier in the year. He was really sharp during the week here, literally kicking his shoes off in the paddock.”
