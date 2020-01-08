Monica Burns sank two free throws with 36 seconds to play too help California University seal a 66-60 victory over Shepherd in a PSAC West game at the Convocation Center Wednesday.
The victory, Cal’s third in a row, moved the women’s team to 6-2 in the conference and 12-2 overall. Shepherd fell to 4-4 in the conference and 10-4 overall.
Lauren Bennett hit a three-point shot with 2:22 to play to give Cal a seven-point lead, 64-57. It was one of two shots Bennett made in the game.
Burns finished with 13 points and hit all four of her free throw attempts. Bianca Jasper also had 13 points and added five rebounds, six assists and two steals. D.J. Hahn had a double-double, 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Marley McLaughlin and Sydney Clayton each scored 21 points for Shepherd. Clayton also had 12 rebounds. Abby Beeman scored 13 points and had seven rebounds and eight assists.
Wash & Jeff 73, Thiel 46 Three player hit double figures to lead Washington & Jefferson to a 73-46 victory over Thiel in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game at Henry Memorial Center.
The victory moved W&J’s record to 3-2 in the conference and 8-5 overall. Thiel fell to 0-4 in the conference and 0-12 overall.
Alie Seto led the way with 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Maria Lawhorne had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. And Piper Morningstar scored 11 points and pulled down five rebounds.
Nielah Jones tossed in 12 points and Emily Harriman added 10 for the Tomcats, who trailed 33-22 at halftime and 54-32 after three quarters.
Malone 95, Waynesburg 63: Holly Groff and Emma Kallas combined for 40 points to help Malone rout Waynesburg, 95-63, in a nonconference game in Canton, Ohio.
Groff scored 23 points and Kallas added 17 for Malone, which took control of the game with a 32-point second quarter.
Rachel Campbell tossed in 14 points and Alexis Hutchison added 11 for Malone.
Brooke Fuller and Kacey Kastroll each scored 10 points for Waynesburg (2-11).
Men’s results
California 74, Shepherd 61: Making six three-pointers and shooting over 47% from the field in the first half, California jumped all over Shepherd early for a 74-61 victory in a PSAC game.
The Vulcans, who improve to 4-3 in the PSAC and 8-5 overall, scored 42 points in the first half and led by 16 entering the break.
Zyan Collins went 10-for-17 from the field to lead hot-shooting Cal with 23 points. Brent Pegram scored 16 points and Luke House added 15.
At one point, the Vulcans extended their lead to 25 points.
Dan McClain-Corley and Thomas Lang each finished with 17 points for Shepherd (2-5, 6-7). Lang also grabbed 10 rebounds.
Wash & Jeff 74, Thiel 65: Four players reached double figures for Washington & Jefferson in a 74-65 victory over Thiel in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game at Henry Memorial Center.
The victory moved W&J’s record to 3-2 in the conference and 8-5 overall. Thiel fell to 2-2 in the conference and 3-8 overall.
Primo Zini scored 19 points, Cam Seemann had 14, Jonathan Devito added 11 and Kyran Mitchell 10 for W&J.
Ahmad Tejomula scored a game-high 23 points for Thiel.