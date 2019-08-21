BURGETTSTOWN – There are expectations.
You don’t have to remind or let Burgettstown High School football coach Mark Druga know that. He is aware of the expectations.
When winning seasons become the norm, it comes with the territory.
How will the Blue Devils handle the pressure and lofty expectations? Well, that’s the story waiting to be written for Burgettstown and Druga, who is entering his fifth season.
“Everybody has been all in, from the players to the coaching staff to the community. We have changed the outlook of Burgettstown football,” Druga said. “Now, it’s not how are we going to piece something together but how can we top last season?”
A perfect record in the regular season would match what Burgettstown did last year, when it ran through its schedule unblemished to a 9-0 mark. The Blue Devils won their first playoff game ever at Hill Memorial Stadium before falling to Freedom in the Class 2A quarterfinals, 7-6.
“We don’t just want to make the playoffs anymore,” Druga continued. “We don’t just want to win a first-round game. We want to go further. The pressure any team faces after they go undefeated and get a high seed is how can we continue to move forward with this momentum?”
Unlike last year, when their senior-dominated offensive and defensive lines were relied upon to push opponents around, another banner season for the Blue Devils could be decided by an area that had the biggest question marks entering 2018.
Burgettstown returns nearly every skill-position player, including quarterback Jake Lounder, running backs Shane Kemper and Cyle Conley, wide receivers Seth Phillis and Cole Shergi and tight end Dylan Poirier.
The Blue Devils relied on a big, fast and mean offensive and defensive line that helped push its way to an undefeated record. A big portion of the two fronts graduated, including all-conference players Angelo Fratini, Colby Green and Ethan Brothers.
“It’s going to be very difficult to replace our lines from last year,” Druga said. “We tried getting younger guys in when we got up on some teams early. They had at least one quarter of varsity experience in about five games last year. We hope that translates to scrimmages and this season. If we can get a few people to come together, learn the plays and be patient, hopefully guys like Shane Cairns and Riley Kemper can pull them along and live up to expectations.”
Cairns and Kemper, a four-year starter, are the only two returning starters on the line.
Lounder made strides last year in his first year at quarterback, running for 645 yards and a team-high 11 touchdowns. The yards and touchdowns on the ground nearly doubled what he did passing, but Druga was quick to point out that throwing could be more of Burgettstown’s attack this season.
“We know this year that we don’t have a question mark throwing the football,” he said. “We will be able to complete passes. Jake improved by leaps and bounds last year. He took over the playcalling quickly. It was amazing how quickly he ascended.”
The Blue Devils also have one of the best specialists in the WPIAL in Phillis, who was recently offered a scholarship by Kent State. The kicker/punter had 33 touchbacks on kickoffs last year and landed eight punts inside the 20-yard line. He also made 36 extra points and five field goals, including a long of 51 yards.
Aiming for a third consecutive winning season, Druga admitted the pressure is welcomed.
“There is a greater stress on everybody, a positive stress,” he insisted. “The key is you go in with that swagger that we are gong to win. We are the ones dictating and everybody else is playing catch-up. There are expectations that come with a winning program. There is no playing around. We are going after it.”