For the third and final time, the DiGalbo brothers will take the field together Saturday (1 p.m.) when Kutztown visits Adamson Stadium to play California in a PSAC crossover game.
And for the third and final time, the DiGalbo brothers will be wearing different uniforms.
Collin DiGalbo will be the quarterback for Kutztown and his brother, Christian, the center for California.
This will be the clinching game of the series as both teams have won once when the two brothers were starting.
California, which was picked second in the PSAC West preseason poll, is coming off a 59-13 rout of Saint Anselm in its season opener.
Kutztown, which was picked third in the PSAC East preseason poll, whipped Assumption, 54-13.
Collin DiGalbo was terrific in the opener, accounting for six touchdowns. He threw for 263 yards and four TDs and ran for 89 yards and two more scores. His brother graded out well, anchoring the offensive line for the Vulcans.
“Six touchdowns are awesome for any quarterback,” said Christian DiGalbo. “I think he had a run for 75 yards and a touchdown. So it was an awesome day for him.”
The two redshirt seniors first played together at their high school, Monsignor Bonner, near Philadelphia.
“It was a good playing together in high school,“ said Christian DiGalbo. “We’re so competitive, so maybe it’s better this way in college. One of us will win.“
They chose different schools after graduating because the scholarship offers were different. The two schools are about four hours away from one another so the opportunity to see each other play was rare.
The coaching staff for California has an extensive scouting report on all their opponents and know what Collin’s tendencies are. But that doesn’t mean they don’t kid around with Christian.
“The coaches already know what he’s going to do,” Christian said. “We played them before. They come up sometime and ask, like, what does he do here or how does he move on this play. But they already know.”
This will be Cal’s first big test of the season. Saint Anselm was coming off a pair of one-win seasons. Assumption defeated Cal two seasons ago in the NCAA Division II playoffs.
Cal’s defense produced seven turnovers last week that were converted into 31 points. The Vulcans had two returns for touchdowns, an interception by middle linebacker Julian Cox and a fumble by safety Lamont McPhatter.
Wash & Jeff at Thiel
Mike Williams could not have asked for a better performance in the opening game of the season for Washington & Jefferson.
The senior nose tackle recorded a game-high 10 tackles, sacked the quarterback twice and forced a fumble late in the game that was returned by linebacker Nick Getz for a touchdown and a 16-8 victory over nationally ranked Wittenberg.
“I was able to get free from the double team and the quarterback turned my way,” said Williams. “At the last moment, I was able to dive at it and as fate would have it, the football rolled to Nick Getz and he did the rest. It was definitely a collective effort for the defense to make that play.”
W&J’s defense had drawn its fair share of criticism over the past few seasons but rose up against Wittenberg and was crucial in securing a victory.
“We take each game week by week,” said Williams. “If we play the way we can play and control what we can control, then we’ll be fine.”
Williams will be looking to improve on those numbers against Thiel.
W&J must clear up some areas, including a disjointed offensive line, problems in the kicking and punting game, and wide receivers not on the same page with quarterback Jacob Adams.
Waynesburg at Westminster
The road doesn’t get any easier for Waynesburg this week.
The Yellow Jackets fell to Muskingum, 31-20, last week and now face one of the better teams in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
“We did a lot of good things last week. It was just about executing a few more,” said Waynesburg head coach Chris Smithley. “In the third quarter, the pendulum is going to swing one way or another. We couldn’t get it to swing our way.”
Waynesburg senior Tyler Smith is coming off a strong game: 11 tackles, 3 1/2 tackles for loss, a quarterback sack and a forced fumble.
Westminster is coming off a 66-7 rout of Capital in which the Titans produced six takeaways.
“They do a good job up there and have some good athletes,” said Smithley. “It’s going to come down to playing good fundamental football. We have to win the turnover battle.”