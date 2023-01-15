Girls basketball
Jenna Dawson netted 11 points and Kenzi Seliga scored 10 for Belle Vernon (9-6) in a 39-32 win over Serra Catholic in the MVI Shootout Classic at California.
Caitlin Cooley led Serra Catholic (8-2) with eight points. Belle Vernon moves to 9-6.
• In nonsection play, Ella D’Ippolito scored 16 points to lead Eden Christian to a 46-35 victory over West Greene. Abby Stover and Hope Haring added 10 points each for Eden Christian (3-6). The loss snapped West Greene’s five-game winning streak. The Pioneers are 7-5.
• Monessen 53, Clairton 33 – Sidney Campbell had 14 points and MyAsia Majors and Hailey Johnson scored 11 apiece in a 53-33 win for Monessen over Clairton at the MVI Shootout Classic at California. Iyanna Wade scored 31 of 33 points for Clairton (5-6). Monessen is 7-4.
• Angelina Cortazzo hit for 24 points to lead South Allegheny past host California, 62-46, at the MVI Shootout Classic. Alyssa McCutcheon scored 11 for the Gladiators (7-7). Rakiyah Porter and Madyson Morton had 10 each for California (6-7).
• Laekyn Flinn scored 20 points and Riley McCabe added 15 to lead Thomas Jefferson (7-7) at the MVI Shootout Classic to a 61-39 win over Charleroi. Bella Carroto led Charleroi (8-5) with 15 points.
In high school wrestling
The host Blue Devils had four champions to take first in the team standings in the Burgettstown Tournament. Parker Sentipal (114), Gaven Suica (133), Joey Sentipal (139) and Joseph Baronick (285) won titles for the Blue Devils. Antonio Boni (107) and Brenan Morgan (215) won, giving Central Valley two champions. Bentworth’s Chris Vargo (127), Chartiers-Houston’s Jessie Orbin and Ringgold’s Jake Conroy (189) also took titles.
• Brecksville-Broadview Heights (Ohio) went 5-0 with freshman heavyweight EJ German winning outstanding wrestler honors to take the top spot at the Connellsville Duals. Canon-McMillan (4-1) finished second, followed by the host Falcons (3-2), Cathedral Prep (2-3), Frazier (1-4) and James Madison (0-5).
In college swimming
The Washington & Jefferson College swimming & diving teams returned to action this weekend with an away tri-meet Saturday afternoon at Hiram. The hosting Terriers claimed victory on both sides (men's: 147-95; women's: Hiram 130-101, Franciscan 139-83).
The Presidents swimming team also awarded Aiden Miller and Sydney Neumann as the Presidents of the meet.
In college wrestling
The Washington & Jefferson College wrestling team wrapped up a busy week with four matches Saturday at the Claude Sharer Duals in Cleveland. The event was hosted by Case Western Reserve University.
W&J picked up wins over Muskingum, 39-15, and Hiram, 26-21. The Presidents suffered setbacks to Otterbein, 34-14, and the host Spartans, 40-9.
W&J has a 3-5 dual meet record this season.
Leading the way for the Presidents was Hunter Swedish. The sophomore registered a perfect 4-0 record on the day at 133 pounds. Swedish opened is day with a win by fall over Zach Orseno of Otterbein. Swedish then collected a win by fall in 3:46 over Elijah Burkhart of Muskingum. Swedish defeated Corey Casterline of Hiram by tech. fall, 20-4. Swedish had W&J's lone win against Case Western Reserve, as he won by an 8-1 decision over Jacob Gregg.
Tyler Ratledge posted a 3-1 day at 125 pounds. Ratledge picked up two wins by fall and another by major decision.
