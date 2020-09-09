Game rescheduled
The football game between Peters Townshift and South Fayette will be played Sept. 25, the third week of the season.
The two teams were to play in the opener but the coronavirus forced the postponement of the game.
South Fayette replaced Peters Township with Dover, Ohio for the opener.
Koepka out of open
Two-time champion Brooks Koepka withdrew from the U.S. Open on Wednesday because of lingering pain in his left knee that has troubled him for most of the year.
Koepka had played eight times in a 10-week span, including six in a row, to try to catch up from missing so much time from a knee injury suffered last October. It reached a point where he withdrew before the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs, ending his season in the hopes that time off would help.
Based on his post on Twitter, it didn’t.
“Unfortunately, I have decided to withdraw from next week’s U.S. Open,” Koepka said. “I’m looking forward to getting healthy and competing at 100% again very soon.”
Koepka was replaced in the field by Paul Waring, the first alternate based on the Aug. 23 world ranking.
Even after having gone more than a year since his last victory, he would have been looked upon as one of the favorites at Winged Foot for no other reason than his reputation for playing his best in the biggest events.
He went back-to-back in the U.S. Open at Erin Hills and Shinnecock Hills, and he nearly became the first player in more than a century to win three straight until Gary Woodland held him off in the final hour at Pebble Beach last year.
Koepka also is a back-to-back PGA champion who nearly made it three in a row at Harding Park until he faded to a 74. He wasn’t at his best that week, which was evident when a trainer came out and worked on his hip.
“We thought the last few weeks would help, but he needs more time to compete at 100% spent,” said Blake Smith, his manager at Hambric Sports. “He’s super bummed, but he’ll come back bigger and stronger.”
Mexican journalist killed
A newspaper reporter in Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Veracruz was murdered and decapitated, his paper reported Wednesday.
The newspaper El Mundo in the city of Cordoba said the body of reporter Julia Valdivia was found near his motorcycle on railroad tracks in the town of Motzorongo.
Valdivia, who covered a rural zone near the border with Oaxaca state that has long been plagued by gang violence, was at least the sixth journalist to be killed in Mexico this year.
In August, an independent journalist died in police custody in a Mexican border city. Juan Nelcio Espinoza had been arrested while covering a confrontation in the city of Piedras Negras, across from Eagle Pass, Texas.
Espinoza was reporting for his web page “El Valedor TV, “ and was taken by police to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities in the northern border state of Coahuila told local media that Espinoza and another man were arrested after engaging in a confrontation with polic, and that Espinoza choked to death.