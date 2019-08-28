W&J game on ESPN3, WPNT
The season-opening NCAA Division III football game between two nationally ranked teams, Washington & Jefferson and Wittenberg, will be able to be viewed on broadcast television and ESPN3 online.
The SPORTSfever Television Network will provide coverage of the 2019 kickoff between the 18th-ranked Tigers and 21st-ranked Presidents.
The game will be broadcasted live locally in Pittsburgh on WPNT 22 The Point. WPNT reaches 1.1 million households in the Pittsburgh market.
The game also will be carried live on the ESPN 3 platform, accessible online at WatchESPN.com. The ESPN3 platform reaches 86 million households through smartphones and tablets via the WatchESPN app.
ESPN3 can be streamed on televisions through Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One. Finally, ESPN3 airs on DirecTV with the ESPN app – available to 20 million DirecTV subscribers – and on Xfinity with Xfinity X1 Voice Remote and X1 App.
The live broadcast also will be carried on stations across Pennsylvania, including WHP in Harrisburg-Lancaster-York (21.2 My Network), WJAC in Johnstown-Altoona-State College (6,2 Me TV) and Erie News Now (35.3 ENN+).
In the majors
Keston Hiura homered and drove in three runs, Jordan Lyles turned in another strong start and the Milwaukee Brewers snapped the St. Louis Cardinals’ six-game winning streak with a 4-1 victory.
The NL Central-leading Cardinals had won 15 of 18 and were trying for a three-game sweep. The Brewers ended a three-game skid. Milwaukee got off to a fast start against Jack Flaherty, who had given up a total of just one run in his previous five starts.