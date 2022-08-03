Marquise Brown charged
Arizona Cardinals receiver Marquise Brown was arrested and charged with criminal speeding on Wednesday morning.
Arizona Department of Safety spokesman Bart Graves confirmed that Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. in north Phoenix and booked in the Maricopa County Jail.
No other details were immediately available.
Brown was acquired in a draft-day deal with the Baltimore Ravens and is expected to play a big role in Arizona’s offense, especially during the first six weeks when three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins is out because of a suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers.
Brown caught 91 passes for 1,007 yards and six touchdowns for the Ravens last season. The receiver hasn’t practiced much during training camp because of a hamstring injury he suffered while working out on his own in July.
Former Georgia RB Tate dies
Lars Tate, part of a long line of Georgia running back greats who went on to play three seasons in the NFL with Tampa Bay and Chicago, has died, the school announced Tuesday. He was 56.
Tate died late Monday in St. Petersburg, Florida, about a month after being diagnosed with throat cancer, his son, Donavan Tate, told the Athens Benner-Herald.
Tate led the Bulldogs in rushing in 1986 and ‘87, finishing his college career with 3,107 yards – the sixth-most in school history. Herschel Walker and Nick Chubb were the only Georgia backs with more carries than Tate’s 615 from 1984-87.
He was a second-round pick of the Buccaneers in 1988 and led the team in rushing his first two seasons, totaling 1,055 yards and 15 touchdowns with 19 starts.
But Tate was cut by the Bucs ahead of the 1990 season, finishing out his career by playing sparingly in three games for the Bears.
Donavan Tate said his father was set to begin chemotherapy this week.
“It was kind of sudden,” Tate told the Banner-Herald. “You just thought cancer was the next thing that he was going to overcome. Even in conversations with him, he was in good spirits.”
A native of Indianapolis, Tate headed south to sign with Georgia after also considering an offer from Big Ten powerhouse Michigan.
In the NHL
The New Jersey Devils avoided arbitration with Jesper Bratt, signing the up-and-coming Swedish forward to a one-year, $5.45 million contract.
General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing Wednesday before the two sides were scheduled to go to arbitration. Bratt will be a restricted free agent at the end of the upcoming season and again have arbitration rights.
The 23-year-old Bratt set career highs last season in goals (26), assists (47), shots (197), power-play points (18), time on ice (17:26) and points (73). His goal total tied with Jack Hughes for the team lead, while his assist, shots, PP points and points totals all ranked first for New Jersey.
Bratt’s six game-winning goals also led the club and were a career-high.
n Milwaukee will host an NHL game for the first time in more than three decades when the Chicago Blackhawks face the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum, the home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks.
The Oct. 2 preseason matchup marks the first NHL game at Milwaukee since 1993. It’s the first time the Blackhawks have played at Milwaukee since facing the Los Angeles Kings at the Bradley Center on Dec. 1, 1992.
The Bradley Center, the Bucks’ former home, hosted NHL preseason games and regular-season games annually from 1988-93.
