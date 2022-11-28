Cal women win
Four players scored in double figures, led by Raja Fink’s 21, to help California University wallop Alderson Broaddus 85-50 in non conference game.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Four players scored in double figures, led by Raja Fink’s 21, to help California University wallop Alderson Broaddus 85-50 in non conference game.
The win pushed Cal’s record to 4-1 while Alderson Broaddus fell to 1-5.
Fink also pulled down 17 rebounds for a double-double. Ciara Loyd had 16 points, Halle Herington tossed in 12 and Jordan Smith added 10 points.
California led 23-9 after one quarter and 42-17 at halftime. Cal outrebounded Alderson Broaddus 52-35.
Auburn is bringing Hugh Freeze back to the Southeastern Conference as head coach of the Tigers, more than five years after his resignation from SEC West rival Mississippi amid both personal and NCAA scandals.
Auburn athletic director John Cohen announced on Monday the hiring of Freeze, who spent the last four seasons as coach at Liberty.
“After a thoughtful, thorough and well-vetted search, we ended where we started, with Hugh Freeze,” Cohen said in a statement. “Of all the candidates we considered, Hugh was the best fit. Fit has several meanings, but the most important factors were student-athlete development, football strategy, recruiting and SEC experience.
n Matt Rhule said he had plenty of options after he got fired by the Carolina Panthers. He could have taken a year off from football or worked in television.
Or he could jump back into college coaching. A number of schools reached out to him, he said, but only one appealed to him and his family.
Nebraska introduced Rhule as its coach on Monday, exactly seven weeks after the Panthers fired him five games into his third season. Awaiting him is the daunting task of taking over a team coming off a sixth straight losing season and a program that’s a shell of what once was one of the biggest brands in the college game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.