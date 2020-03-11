NCAA wrestling
The NCAA released its brackets for the national tournament that begins next week with some interesting pairings.
Among the area wrestlers, North Carolina's A.C. Headlee of Waynesburg wrestles Larry Early of Old Dominion at 157 pounds. Early is the 16th seed with a 21-6 record and Headlee is the 18th seed at 18-9.
Bucknell's Zach Hartman of Belle Vernon takes on Phill Conigliaro of Harvard, a 17th seed with a 31-7 record. Hartman is a 16th seed with a 27-8 record.
Cornell's Brendan Furman, who wrestled at Canon-McMillan, meets Matt Stencil of Central Michigan, the fifth seed with a 30-4 record. Furman is the 28th seed with a 22-12 record.
In college baseball
Sophomore center fielder Patrick Brogan blasted three homers on Wednesday afternoon, as California University fell, 14-11, versus No. 4 Catawba at Fleming Stadium in non-conference action.
With the loss, Cal baseball team drops to 6-6 this season and concludes its spring trip with a 2-4 mark in North Carolina. Meanwhile, Catawba improves to 19-3 overall after winning the Southeast Region Championship and advancing to the national championship site last season.
Brogan finished 3-for-4 with three homers, four RBI, four runs scored and one walk against Catawba. He joins Levi Krause and former teammate Ben Maudie as the only Cal players to belt three homers in a game since 2003. Junior designated hitter Bill Hitman went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, two runs scored and one walk, while senior first baseman Corey Fogle finished 2-for-3 with one RBI, one run scored and two walks.
In college softball
Junior catcher Brooke Wilson belted a pair of homers on Wednesday, as California University claimed a split at the PFX Spring Games with a 2-0 win over St. Cloud State (Minn.) and a 5-2 loss against Sioux Falls (S.D.).
With the split, Cal moved to 4-10 this season behind a 3-5 mark at the PFX Spring Games in Florida.
Against St. Cloud State (12-7), Wilson delivered a two-run homer in the top of the fifth and freshman Ellie Lobdell recorded her first career complete-game shutout. Lobdell improved to 2-3 this season after scattering four hits and zero walks over 7.0 innings while setting a season high with nine strikeouts.
Against Sioux Falls (9-6), junior starter Hannah Clunk suffered the loss after allowing three runs (all earned) on two hits in 1.2 innings. Waywood worked a season-high 5.1 innings of relief and yielded two runs (both earned) on seven hits and recorded six strikeouts.
In college lacrosse
The Washington & Jefferson College men's lacrosse team fell 13-3 at Lebanon Valley in non-conference action on Wednesday afternoon.
LVC scored the game's first five goals before Alex Strain collected a feed from Mark Mandak for W&J's first goal with 1:59 to play in the first quarter. The Dutchmen scored twice in the final 31 seconds of the period to carry a 7-1 advantage into the second quarter.
Despite firing eight shots in the second, W&J was held off the scoreboard as Lebanon Valley extended its lead to 10-1 at halftime.
Goalkeeper Noah Cohen made 17 stops between the pipes.