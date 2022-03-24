C-M female wrestlers take home four medals
Canon-McMillan’s female wrestlers took home four medals from the club state championships held 11 days ago at Central Dauphin High School.
Chloe Ault finished second at 136 pounds ad Natalie Rush was third at 170. Rylie Stewart was fifth at 130 pounds and Leilani Ramos finished sixth at 124.
Canon-McMillan took third place in the team tournament behind Governor Mifflin and Gettysburg.
IUP knocked out
The Indiana University of Pennsylvania Crimson Hawks men’s basketball team’s season came to an end in the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Final Four Tuesday in Evansville, Indiana. IUP fell to the No. 3 seed Augusta, 76-61.
The Crimson Hawks made their first DII Semifinals appearance since 2015 in the loss Tuesday.
IUP struggled to shoot from beyond the arc in the loss going just 7-of-32 from downtown.
They were led on offense by PSAC Freshman of the Year Tomiwa Sulaiman who had 17 points, three rebounds and a pair of blocks.
Players honored
Following their respective efforts during a 4-0 weekend in conference play, both Ryley McClellan (Wexford, Pa./North Allegheny) and Cecelia Weiss (Mohnton, Pa./Governor Mifflin) were recognized with weekly awards by the Collegiate Water Polo Association.
McClellan contributed 11 goals during a 4-0 home/league opening weekend for the Presidents. For her performance, McClellan was named the March 21 CWPA Division III Player of the Week.
Competing in the first weekend of CWPA Division III-East Region competition, she commenced action on Saturday, March 19 by depositing four goals against both Penn State Behrend (12-11 W) and Connecticut College (13-11 W) in a pair of wins. On Sunday, March 20, she helped the Presidents top Utica College (13-3 W) before tallying three goals and three assists in a 14-12 defeat of Grove City College.
Coaching changes
Lamont Paris believes he’s the perfect coach to bring South Carolina back to the NCAA Tournament. And he plans to do it in a hurry.
Paris’ was hired Thursday, given a five-year deal worth $12 million and a mandate to take the Gamecocks to the Big Dance, where they’ve been just twice since 1998.
In his introduction at his new home building, Paris thanked athletic director Ray Tanner and administrators “for recognizing greatness when they see it.”
Paris broke out in loud laughter, “I mean, what else am I supposed to say?”
n Tennessee has rewarded coach Rick Barnes for winning the Volunteers’ first Southeastern Conference Tournament championship in 43 years with a contract extension through the 2026-27 season.
Athletic director Danny White announced the deal Thursday but did not disclose financial terms of the extension. The SEC Tournament title was the fifth all-time for Tennessee and first since 1979, clinching a fourth straight NCAA Tournament berth. The Vols lost to Michigan in the second round.
“Having played and coached the game, basketball has a special place in my heart,” White said. “To that end, I can’t overstate how fortunate we are to have Rick Barnes leading our program. I am unbelievably excited about our bright future as we chase future championships on the hardwood.”
Chris Jans leaned down to pick up a cowbell and rang it during his introduction as Mississippi State’s basketball coach. It’s an MSU sports tradition he acknowledged struggling with upon getting off the plane.
He plans to get better at it by ringing up more wins with the Bulldogs.
Jans was introduced Wednesday and vowed his program will play with confidence and swagger. While that depends on which players stay, who arrives via the transfer portal and recruiting, he’s intent on transforming MSU from its current state of mediocrity and into a NCAA Tournament regular.
“This is a dream opportunity for me,” said Jans, who was hired on Sunday, a day after guiding New Mexico State to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. “I’ve been coaching for 30 years and when I started this odyssey, I wanted to be in a place like Mississippi State.