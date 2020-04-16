Waynesburg's McGeary honored
Heavyweight Rocky McGeary recently added another prestigious award to his lengthy wrestling resume. The freshman was listed on D3Wrestle.com’s All-Freshman Team.
McGeary finished his first year at Waynesburg with a 38-3 overall record. He was 12-1 in dual matches, 15-0 in matches determined by pin and 7-0 in matches ending in major decision.
McGeary won five individual tournament titles, including the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional Championship and the Presidents' Athletic Conference title. Waynesburg has now won the last seven PAC heavyweight titles. McGeary heads into his sophomore campaign on an 18-match winning streak.
He ended the year ranked second in the country by Intermat and fourth by D3Wrestle.com. After qualifying for the NCAA Division III National Championships by way of his regional title, McGeary was named first-team All-American by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
W&J golfer honored
Washington & Jefferson College junior Garrett Barilar was named a Division III PING All-Region honoree by the Golf Coaches Association of America, the organization announced on Wednesday.
Barilar was one of 96 Division III players across six regions - Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, South, Great Lakes, Central, and West - to earn all-region selection for the 2019-20 season by the GCAA. Barilar was one of 15 players on the Great Lakes All-Region team.
The Bloomsburg, Pa. product finished in the Top 10 in five or the six competitions during 2019-20. Barilar picked up medalist honors by finishing first (75) among 26 players at the Peter C. Rossin Invitational on Sept. 29.
Barilar added a third place performance at the Presidents' Athletic Conference Fall Championships on Oct. 7-8, as he combined to shoot a two-round total of 148 (76-72) to earn All-PAC First Team honors. The junior added a third place effort at the Virtues Fall Shootout, as he carded a two-round total of 146 (73-73) on Oct. 19-20.
Golf tourney will go on
The Travelers Championship is planning to go forward as scheduled in June, but without allowing fans to attend the golf tournament.
The decision was announced Thursday by the PGA Tour as it released its tentative revised schedule for the season.
The tournament at TPC River Highlands will be broadcast June 25-28 on Golf Channel and CBS, officials said.
The tournament, which draws close to 300,000 fans each year, raised more than $2.1 million for 150 local charities in 2019.
Bessette said the tournament will also support some COVID-19 charities this year.
Browns deny OBJ trade rumors
Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta dismissed a report the team is trying to trade star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., whose future — whether in New York or Cleveland or anywhere — always seems in question.
DePodesta said Thursday on a conference call from his home in California that the team is not working on a deal involving Beckham, who was injured during his first season with the Browns after arriving in a blockbuster trade last March.
On Wednesday, a report said the Browns were in talks with the Minnesota Vikings about the 27-year-old Beckham.
“Completely false,” DePodesta said.
The Browns are busy finalizing logistics for next week's unique NFL draft, which will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team is hoping to continue positive momentum created by several high-profile free-agent signings this offseason.
Those additions spearheaded by new coach Kevin Stefanski and first-time general manager Andrew Berry have calmed yet another turbulent Cleveland offseason, which began with the firing of coach Freddie Kitchens and ouster of GM John Dorsey.