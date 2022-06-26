In the Majors
Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a broken left thumb and the Philadelphia Phillies haven’t yet announced a timeline for his return.
Former No. 1 overall draft pick Mickey Moniak was recalled from Triple-A to take Harper’s roster spot.
Harper’s thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night.
Harper will see a specialist after the team returns to Philadelphia. Beyond that there is no timetable for his return, manager Rob Thomson said before the Phillies and Padres played the finale of a four-game series.
- Rookie Nick Fortes hit a solo home run with two outs in the ninth inning, lifiting the Miami Marlins over the New York Mets 3-2 Sunday.
Fortes drove an 0-1 pitch from Adam Ottavino (2-2) into the left-field seats as Miami avoided a three-game sweep by the NL East leaders.
- Trevor Story drove in two runs to reach 500 career RBIs, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez each had three hits and the Boston Red Sox defeated the Cleveland Guardians 8-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep that extended their winning streak to seven.
Boston had 15 hits and drew 11 walks, its highest total since May 2019. The Red Sox have won 11 of 13 and are 19-4 in June, improving to a season-high 11 games over .500 at 42-31.
Cleveland last lost four straight since a 7-2 trip and hosts AL Central-leading Minnesota in a five-game series starting Monday. The Twins arrive with a two-game division lead.
- Seth Brown hit his 10th home run of the season, Nick Allen had two RBIs and the Oakland Athletics defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Sunday.
Brown leads the team in HRs, and belted a solo shot to right in the sixth inning to make it 2-0.
Kansas City responded in the bottom of the sixth with three runs, including Carlos Santana’s two-run single and a pinch-hit RBI bloop single by Edward Olivares.
Allen then hit his two-RBI single in the seventh, and Cristian Pache added an insurance run in the ninth with an RBI single.
- Dylan Cease struck out a career-high 13 over seven innings, Gavin Sheets homered and the Chicago White Sox avoided a four-game sweep, hanging on to beat Baltimore 4-3 Sunday after the Orioles scored twice in the ninth inning.
The Orioles, aided by two errors by first baseman José Abreu, loaded the bases against Kendall Graveman with none out before Jonathan Araúz lined an RBI single.
- The Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels engaged in a lengthy full-team brawl in the second inning Sunday after tensions over two days of inside pitches boiled over.
Both managers and six players were ejected after the brouhaha, which stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias came back out to the empty field to throw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield.
Three of the first four hitters in Seattle’s lineup were ejected, while three Angels pitchers were tossed.
Bears LB arrested
Bears linebacker Matt Adams was arrested and charged with misdemeanor firearm possession, Chicago police said Friday.
Police said they recovered a weapon during a search of his vehicle in downtown Chicago on Thursday evening. He was also cited for possessing a high-capacity magazine within the city limits and metal-piercing bullets, a municipal code violation. Adams has a court date scheduled for Aug. 24.
The Bears said they were made aware of the arrest Friday morning and are “gathering more information.”
“We will refrain from making any further comment at this time,” the team added.