James Madison eliminated
Giselle Juarez struck out 11 in another stellar performance, helping top-seeded Oklahoma beat Odicci Alexander and James Madison 7-1 in a Women’s College World Series semifinal on Monday.
Behind Alexander’s pitching, unseeded James Madison surprised Oklahoma on the opening day of the tournament Thursday to move the Sooners into the losers bracket. Oklahoma won two games on Saturday, and then beat James Madison on Sunday to force the winner-take-all game for a spot in the championship series.
Alexander, who pitched complete games in wins over Oklahoma and No. 5 seed Oklahoma State to reach the semifinals, lasted into the fifth inning Monday. The crowd of mostly Oklahoma fans gave a tearful Alexander a standing ovation as she left the field.
It was the first World Series appearance for James Madison (41-4), the Colonial Athletic Association champion.
Oklahoma (54-3) will play the winner of Monday’s second semifinal between No. 3 seed Alabama and No. 10 Florida State in a series that will start Tuesday. Oklahoma is going for its fifth national title after winning in 2000, 2013, 2016 and 2017.
In the NHL
Mathew Barzal scored one power-play goal and assisted on another, and Semyon Varlamov stopped 40 shots Monday night to give the New York Islanders a 5-4 victory over the Boston Bruins and a 3-2 lead in their second-round playoff series.
The Islanders, who have won two in a row to take their first lead in the series, can advance to the Stanley Cup semifinals in Game 6 at home on Wednesday.
Kyle Palmieri, Josh Bailey and Jordan Eberle all scored in the second period, when the Islanders opened a 4-2 lead. Brock Nelson made it 5-2 just two minutes into the third, after Jeremy Swayman replaced Tuukka Rask in Boston’s goal.
But David Pastrnak scored his second of the game two minutes later, and David Krejci brought Boston within one goal with five minutes left in the third period. The Bruins pulled Swayman in the final two minutes for an extra skater, but managed just one more shot to add to their 44-19 advantage in shots on goal.
Boston fans pelted the ice with cups and giveaway towels after what could be the final horn of the season.
Rask stopped 12 of 16 shots before Swayman made his playoff debut to start the third period.