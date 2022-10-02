In college water polo
Six goals by Andrew Edwards helped power the Washington & Jefferson men’s water polo team to a 13-11 victory over Mercyhurst University Sunday in the final game at the Penn State Behrend Invitational in Erie.
W&J scored six of the eight first quarter goals to build an early lead in the wire-to-wire victory. Edwards accounted for four first quarter goals to stake W&J to the advantage. Mercyhurst used four second quarter goals to cut the W&J lead to 8-6 by halftime.
n The Washington & Jefferson College men’s water polo split a pair of matches Saturday at Penn State Behrend. The Presidents opened Saturday with a 14-6 victory over host Penn State Behrend before dropping an 18-14 decision to Salem University.
Pens cut rosters
The Pittsburgh Penguins have cut their training camp roster down to 28 players.
Forwards Alex Nylander, Valtteri Puustinen, Drake Caggiula, Filip Hallander, Jamie Devane, Kyle Olson, Nathan Legare, Raivis Ansons, Corey Andonovski and Drew O’Connor, along with defensemen Xavier Ouellet, Colin Swoyer and Jack St. Ivany have all been assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s training camp in the American Hockey League.
Additionally, goaltenders Filip Lindberg and Dustin Tokarski will also report to training camp in WBS.
In college cross country
In their first action in three weeks, the California Vulcans competed in a field of nearly 50 teams at the Live in Lou Classic hosted by Louisville on Saturday morning.
The Vulcans women’s cross country team totaled 767 points to finish in 30th place in the team standings. Taylor (Ind.), an NAIA program, earned the invitational title with 67 points behind a trio of top-10 runners. Xavier finished second overall with 111 points and Grand Valley State (Mich.) placed third with 121 points.
Junior Malia Anderson paced the team and finished the five-kilometer course 57th overall with a time of 18 minutes, 47.4 seconds. She has been the team’s top finisher in four events since joining the program last fall.
Senior Sydney Urbine, a graduate of Beth-Center, posted a time of 18:56.9 to finish in 74th place.
n Junior Jonathan Thrush recorded a top-20 individual finish while competing in a field of over 400 runners at the Live in Lou Classic hosted by Louisville on Saturday morning.
The Vulcans finished 32nd in the team standings with 760 points while posting an average time of 26 minutes, 14.98 seconds. Grand Valley State (Mich.) captured the invitational title with 190 points behind a pair of top-10 runners. UT-Martin placed second in the standings with 196 points and North Alabama finished third in a field of 46 teams with 207 points.
Thrush finished 20th overall while posting a time of 24:47.3 over the eight-kilometer course.
In college soccer
Facing the top scoring offense in the league, the Vulcans dropped a 7-1 contest at Gannon in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West play on Saturday night at McConnell Family Stadium.
With the loss, the California (PA) men’s soccer team falls to 1-6-1 overall and 0-4 in divisional action. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights improve to an 8-2-1 mark behind a 3-0-1 PSAC West record under fourth-year head coach Billy Colton, who helped Gannon make an appearance in the NCAA Tournament last season.
n The Waynesburg University women’s soccer team traveled north to Thiel on Saturday for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference showdown. The Yellow Jacket offense found its rhythm in a big way, as the visitors scored a 5-1 victory against the host Tomcats.
Six different Yellow Jackets (3-4-3, 1-1-2) tallied points – including five goals from five different shooters – on the day.
n The Waynesburg University men’s soccer team traveled north to Thiel on Saturday for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference showdown. The Yellow Jackets bounced back after giving up a first-half goal to pick up a 2-1 victory.
Thiel (0-9-2, 0-4-0) opened the scoring with a goal in the 26th minute and took that edge into the halftime break. However, the final 30-plus minutes belonged to Waynesburg (3-3-4, 1-0-2).
n Junior midfielder McKinley Joseph scored a late goal and assisted the go-ahead goal goal in the second half to help the Washington & Jefferson men’s soccer team to a 3-1 victory over the Gators of Allegheny Saturday afternoon at Alexandre Stadium.
The win improves the Presidents to 6-4 overall and 3-1 in conference play. The Gators fall to 2-6-1 overall and 1-1-1 in PAC matches.
n The Washington & Jefferson College women’s soccer team tallied an early first half goal to take a 1-0 victory over Allegheny College in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference match Saturday afternoon at Alexandre Stadium.
The Presidents got out to an early lead early as Makenna Mann found herself open for a crucial shot, as she would find the back of the net. Mann found a loose ball off a deflection after a W&J corner kick and drilled the shot through the hands of the Allegheny goalkeeper.
