Rohanna shoots 76 at start
Rachel Rohanna shot 38 on both sides of Massareene Golf Club Thursday in the opening round of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational Presented by Aviv Clinics.
The Waynesburg Central graduate is tied in 104th place at 4-over 76 and trails co-leaders Amanda Doherty, Lauren Coughlin and Emily Kristine Pedersen by nine strokes.
Doherty shot 6-under on the Galgorm Castle course in Antrim, Northern Ireland, while Coughlin and Pedersen finished at 5-under on the Massareene course.
Rohanna had a rough start with back-to-back bogeys. She got one of those strokes back with birdie on No. 7, but lost the shot with a bogey on No. 8 to go out in 2-over 38.
Rohanna carded bogeys on Nos. 10, 13 and 14, and a birdie on No. 16 to play the back in 38.
She hit 10 of 14 fairways, 11 of 18 greens in regulation and needed 32 putts.
'Bama WR injured
Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle is expected to miss the first month of the season with a broken foot.
Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Wednesday that Earle sustained a Jones fracture in practice “a couple of days ago”. Saban said recovery typically takes 6-8 weeks and that the sophomore receiver and return man could be back as early as the Arkansas game on Oct. 1.
Alabama opens against Utah State on Sept. 3.
“He was doing a really, really good job, having a really good camp,” Saban said. “Probably the best he's been on a consistent basis. Just saw a guy that grew up and was playing with a lot of confidence. We'll miss him for a while.”
Earle had 12 catches last season for 148 yards and averaged 5.9 yards on 15 punt returns. He was vying for a starting job with Alabama having to replace receivers Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden.
Earle missed three games with a leg injury late last season.
Lynch was asleep before arrest
Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was asleep and smelled of alcohol when Las Vegas police found him in his damaged sports car and arrested him on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to an arrest report made public Thursday.
Lynch’s attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, responded in a statement that Lynch’s car “was safely parked and not in operation” when police arrived early Tuesday and a driving while intoxicated charge won’t stick.
“Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI,” the statement said. “We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law.”
The arresting officer, Kevin Barker, reported that Lynch’s black 2020 Shelby GT500 was “undriveable,” with one missing front wheel and the rear driver’s side and front passenger wheels badly damaged.
The arrest report said investigators found markings suggesting the vehicle “hit sidewalk areas” before stopping in an industrial section of downtown Las Vegas not far from Main Street.
The 7:30 a.m. Tuesday arrest came the morning after the Seattle Seahawks — the team for which Lynch played most of his 12 NFL seasons — announced that Lynch had been hired as a broadcast special correspondent.
Watson would take 8 weeks, fine
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson would accept an eight-game suspension and $5 million fine to avoid missing the entire season, a person familiar with his defense told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Watson, who is facing a potential year-long ban for sexual misconduct, would agree to a lesser penalty in a settlement, said the person who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case.
The biggest question is whether the NFL would make this compromise.
A settlement has always been possible, but it’s not clear if the sides are in active discussions.
