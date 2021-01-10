Basketball
Three players scored in double figures to give South Fayette a 63-45 victory over Butler in a girls non-section game.
Ava Leroux led the way with 14 points, Giuliana Gaetano tossed in 12 and Maddie Weber 11 for the Lions.
Butler was paced by Sarayne Forbers’ 16 points.
- Burgettstown won its opener 52-28 over Fort Cherry girls in a Section 3-AA game.
Kaitlyn Nease had 17 points and Jill Frazier 11 for Burgettstown. Annika Rinehart led Fort Cherry with 9 points.
- Samantha Maurer had a double-double to power Washington to a 67-27 win over Uniontown in a non-section girls game.
Cass Lewis had 20 points and Kaprice Johnson 16 for the Prexies.
- McKenn DeUnger and Bella CArrota each scored 11 points as Charleroi defeated Jefferson-Morgan 49-16 in a non-section girls game.
Kayla Larkin scored 9 points for J-M.
- Sewickley Academy used a 22-9 burst in the first quarter to take a 54-48 victory over Monessen in a non-section boys game.
Max Belt scored a game-high 20 points and George Zheng added 16 points for SA.
Wrestling
McGuffey got two forfeits in the final to matches to take a 39-34 victory over South Fayette.